Hong Kong facing coronavirus community outbreak - health official

HONG KONG, July 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong was facing another community outbreak of the coronavirus after reporting mostly imported infections in recent months, a health official said on Tuesday.

"The next few days are very crucial," said Wong Ka-hing Controller of the Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health.

The Chinese-ruled city reported 14 new cases on Tuesday, five of them imported and nine local. Five of the local cases were of unknown origin, officials said. In total, Hong Kong has reported roughly 1,300 cases since late January and seven deaths. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)