SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

HONG KONG LEADER SAYS TO REMOVE DOUBLE STAMP DUTY FOR NON-RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

25 Nov 2020 / 12:09 H.

    HONG KONG LEADER SAYS TO REMOVE DOUBLE STAMP DUTY FOR NON-RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

    Did you like this article?

    email blast