Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Law says he feels "relatively safe" in UK

16 Jul 2020 / 02:39 H.

    LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Nathan Law said on Wednesday he feels safe in Britain at the moment but described the extra-territorial reach of national security laws imposed by China as "scary."

    "I feel relatively safe here," Law told British lawmakers in a webinar.

    Asked about the reach of the new security laws, he urged Britain to follow other countries and review its extradition arrangements relating to Hong Kong. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

