Hong Kong reports 48 new coronavirus cases

HONG KONG, July 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 48 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 40 that officials said were transmitted locally, ahead of new social distancing measures due to come into force at midnight.

Tuesday's toll was slightly lower that Monday's 52 new cases but remained broadly in line with a recent sharp increase in the city.

Since late January, the global financial hub has reported more than 1,500 cases and eight deaths. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Andrew Heavens)