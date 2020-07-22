Hong Kong reports record daily rise in coronavirus cases

HONG KONG, July 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 113 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a daily record, including 105 that were transmitted locally, adding to a slew of new cases which have hit the global financial hub over the past two weeks.

The city is expanding strict new social distancing measures from midnight Wednesday, mandating face masks in all indoor public areas including malls and markets, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Andrew Heavens)