Hong Kong shares end higher on hopes of COVID-19 vaccine progress

* HSI +0.8%, HSCE +0.8%

* Financial sector sub-index adds 1.1%

* JNJ expects late-stage vaccine trial results in January

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended higher on Wednesday, tracking bullish sentiment in the region buoyed by Britain's COVID-19 vaccine rollout and other positive news related to the vaccine.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 198.28 points or 0.75% at 26,502.84. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.76% to 10,488.32. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.9%, while the IT sector rose 0.44%, the financial sector ended 1.14% higher and the property sector rose 0.68%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 1.12% at 3,371.96 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.34%.

** The overall sentiment was boosted after Britain on Tuesday became the first Western nation to begin a wide vaccination campaign.

** Johnson & Johnson said it could obtain late-stage trial results for a single-dose vaccine in January, earlier than expected. ** Pfizer Inc cleared another hurdle when the U.S. health regulator released documents flagging no new safety or efficacy concerns. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was barely changed , while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.33%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.5315 per U.S. dollar at 08:10 GMT, 0.01% firmer than the previous close of 6.5322. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)