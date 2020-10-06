Hong Kong stocks extend gains as Trump returns to White House

* Hang Seng index gains 0.75%

* China Enterprises index HSCE rises 0.92%

* HSI finance sub-index edges up 0.2%; property up 0.4%

HONG KONG, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday, tracking strength in overseas markets as U.S. President Donald Trump left the hospital following treatment for COVID-19, a development viewed as reducing political uncertainties in the near term.

** Investors' risk appetite improved after Trump returned to the White House late Monday and said he felt "real good", though one of his doctors cautioned that he may not be out of the woods yet.

** By midday, the Hang Seng index was 179.19 points higher, or 0.75%, at 23,946.97.

** China's H-shares index gained 0.92% to 9,534.48, on track for a third consecutive session of gains.

** Hang Seng Tech Index surged 3.25%, and the energy index rose 2.25%. The sub-index of Hang Seng tracking IT sector rose 1.63%, the property climbed 0.43%, and the financial sector gained 0.2%.

** Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, which gained 6.11%, was the top gainer on the Hang Seng, while Link REIT was the top drag with a 1.66% drop.

** Chinese markets are closed for a national holiday from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.21%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.45%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Geely Automobile, followed by Meituan Dianping, which was up 3.66%, and Xiaomi Corp, which rose 3.37%

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Telecom, which was down 2.10%, followed by Bank of China, which fell 1.25%, and China Unicom that lost 0.98%. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)