Hong Kong stocks fall on Sino-U.S. tensions

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 9.6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.8%

* HSI -0.8%, HSCE -0.6%, CSI300 -0.3%

* FTSE China A50 -0.3%

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended down on Tuesday, on persistent worries over Sino-U.S. tensions, while fresh concerns about a surge in COVID-19 infections also weighed on the market.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 202.29, or 0.76%, at 26,304.56. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.61% to 10,409.59.

** Financials led the decline, with the financial sector ending 1.98% lower, while a sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 2.9%, the IT sector rose 0.92%, and the property sector dipped 0.93%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Xiaomi Corp , which rose 4.77%, while the biggest loser was China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, which fell 4.76%.

** The United States on Monday imposed financial sanctions and travel ban on 14 Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification last month of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

** China said on Tuesday it would take firm countermeasures after the United States imposed the sanctions.

** The U.S. move to sanction Chinese officials is "unwarranted and vile behaviour", and China urges it to withdraw the decision, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing.

** A surge in COVID-19 infections added to the pressure.

** California, the United States' most populous state, announced new restrictions on travel and business activity after record case numbers and hospitalizations. Officials in New York warned similar restrictions could be employed soon, which further weigh on the nation's recovery.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.3%.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 45.94% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)