Hong Kong stocks post fourth week of gains as financials strengthen

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Friday to post their fourth consecutive weekly advance, underpinned by heavyweight financial firms, though gains were checked by uncertainties including the U.S. election.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 132.65 points, or 0.54%, at 24,918.78. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.4% to 10,125.59.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 5.4%, while the IT sector dipped 1.23%, the financial sector ended 1.15% higher and the property sector rose 0.34%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was CNOOC Ltd, which gained 7.27%, while the biggest loser was CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, which fell 2.95%.

** For the week, HSI gained 2.2%, while HSCE climbed 2.1%, both posting their fourth week of gains.

** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng financials index rose 1.2%, having gained 3.7%, also its fourth weekly advance.

** Market received support from robust inflows via the Stock Connect, as mainland investors purchased a net 4.2 billion yuan worth of HK-listed shares on Friday, according to Refinitiv.

** The Hang Seng index is expected to consolidate in the range of 24,000-25,000 points, given external risk events including the U.S. election, the global coronavirus outbreak and the Brexit, Guodu Hong Kong noted in a report.

** Market participants are keeping an eye on the U.S. election, as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden offered sharply contrasting views on the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic at the final presidential debate ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.26%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed 0.18% higher.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.6657 per U.S. dollar at 08:19 GMT, 0.29% firmer than the previous close of 6.685. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)