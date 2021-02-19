Hong Kong stocks post third weekly gain on economic recovery bets

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 5.5%

* HSI +0.2%, HSCE +0.5%, CSI300 +0.2%

* FTSE China A50 +0.2%

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended higher on Friday to deliver the third weekly gain, underpinned by materials stocks, as investors cheered data from major economies pointing to a global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic fallout.

** The Hang Seng index ended 0.2% firmer at 30,644.73, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.5% to 12,106.77 points.

** For the week, HSI firmed 1.6%, while HSCE added 1.9%, both posted their third consecutive weekly gains.

** Leading the gains on Friday, the Hang Seng materials index climbed 3.1%, having climbed 15.5% in its best week since April 2015.

** Telecommunications firms also advanced with an 11% jump for the week.

** Official data showed that China's retail and catering sectors enjoyed a bumper Lunar New Year holiday week, with revenue rising almost one-third from 2020 levels due to strong orders from staycationing consumers.

** Strong retail sales out of the United States, coupled with new indications the Federal Reserve will maintain its accommodative stance and an ongoing push for further U.S. stimulus, helped drive expectations that the world's largest economy will continue with its recovery process.

** Though worries over policy tightening curbed gains in the index.

** With 100 billion yuan ($15.49 billion) worth of reverse repos maturing on Friday, China's central bank drained a net 80 billion yuan on the day.

** The PBOC rolled over maturing medium-term loans earlier on Thursday, but drained 260 billion yuan worth of short-term liquidity on a net basis as a result of maturing reverse repos on the day.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.22%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.72%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.4586 per U.S. dollar at 08:27 GMT, 0.47% firmer than the previous close of 6.4888.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 35.11% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(1 = 6.4566 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)