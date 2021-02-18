Hong Kong tycoon Lai denied bail in national security case

HONG KONG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's High Court denied bail on Thursday to media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person to be charged under the Chinese-ruled city's national security law.

The Court of Final Appeal, the city's top court, ruled last week that a lower court's decision last year to grant him bail applied "an erroneous line of reasoning" but allowed Lai's team to make a fresh application for bail to the High Court. (Reporting by Jessie Pang; writing by Marius Zaharia; editing by Jason Neely)