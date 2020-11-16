Hopkins catches Hail Mary pass to lift Cardinals past Bills

DeAndre Hopkins caught a 43-yard scoring pass from Kyler Murray with two seconds remaining to give the host Arizona Cardinals a stunning 32-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Murray scrambled to his left and heaved the ball into the end zone. Hopkins made a leaping grab while surrounded by three defenders.

Murray threw for 245 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 61 yards and two more scores on 11 carries. He became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to score a rushing touchdown in five consecutive games.

Hopkins finished with 127 receiving yards on seven catches. Kenyon Drake added 100 rushing yards on 16 carries for the Cardinals (6-3).

Josh Allen threw a 21-yard scoring pass to Stefon Diggs with 34 seconds remaining to put Buffalo on top prior to the Cardinals' Hail Mary pass.

Allen threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He also led his team with 38 rushing yards on seven carries and caught a touchdown pass.

Cole Beasley caught 11 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown and Diggs hauled in 10 passes for 93 yards for the Bills (7-3).

A Drake fumble early in the third quarter allowed the Bills to build on their seven-point halftime advantage. Allen found Beasley on a 22-yard pass play to give Buffalo a 23-9 lead.

Arizona got those points back on its next possession when Murray scored on a 1-yard keeper. Zane Gonzalez made a 45-yard field goal later in the quarter to cut Buffalo's lead to 23-19.

Patrick Peterson then picked off an Allen pass and the Cardinals cashed in. Murray ran for 28 yards on the next play and scored in the closing seconds of the third on a 15-yard scamper.

Allen engineered a 12-play, 78-yard drive, culminating with his pass to Diggs.

Buffalo held a 16-9 lead at halftime. The Bills were led by Tyler Bass, who kicked three field goals of more than 50 yards.

A 31-yard pass to John Brown set up Buffalo's creative score. Allen handed the ball to Isaiah McKenzie, who then passed it to the third-year quarterback on the 12-yard play.

--Field Level Media