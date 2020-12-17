Hornets F Hayward day-to-day with hand injury

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is considered day-to-day after injuring his right hand in practice during Monday's preseason game against the Toronto Raptors.

The recently acquired All-Star sustained an avulsion fracture of his fifth metacarpal and will sit out Thursday's preseason contest at Orlando.

The Hornets open the regular season on Dec. 23 at Cleveland.

Hayward, 30, was acquired last month in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics that will pay him $120 million over four seasons.

An All-Star in 2016-17, Hayward has averaged 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 641 games (479 starts) with the Utah Jazz (2010-17) and Celtics. He is a career 45.1 percent shooter, including 36.6 percent from 3-point range and 82.3 percent at the foul line.

The Butler product played in just one game for the Celtics during the 2017-18 season following a gruesome leg fracture.

