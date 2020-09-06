Horse racing-Authentic holds off Tiz the Law to win Kentucky Derby

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Authentic held off a late challenge by favorite Tiz the Law to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs and give the Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a sixth win in the annual Run for the Roses.

Authentic, ridden by John Velazquez, set the early pace and managed to maintain his speed down the stretch in the 1-1/4 mile classic, which was held without spectators due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law was second, longshot Mr. Big News was third and Honor A.P. was fourth in the 15-horse race. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)