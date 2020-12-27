Horse racing-Frost becomes first female winner at King George VI Chase

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Jockey Bryony Frost became the first woman to win the King George VI Chase after she rode Frodon to victory at Kempton Park on Saturday.

Frost led from the start on the 20-1 outsider and finished about three lengths clear of Waiting Patiently (12-1), ridden by Brian Hughes, to give her trainer Paul Nicholls his 12th King George win.

"I cannot stress how much this horse means to me - he is my life. You dream as a little girl to ride a horse like this," Frost said.

"He has just smashed everyone's expectations. I don't argue with him too much as he is his own personality... I have had the absolute best time going round there on him."

The Boxing Day showpiece victory handed the 25-year-old her 175th career win, making her the all-time leading female National Hunt jump jockey.

Last year Frost became the first woman to ride a top-level Grade One Cheltenham Festival winner aboard Frodon in the Ryanair Chase in March 2019. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)