MELBOURNE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sir Dragonet won the A$5 million ($3.6 million) Cox Plate at Moonee Valley Racing Club in Melbourne on Saturday, storming clear in the final straight in the 100th running of Australia's most prestigious weight-for-age race.

Armory was runnerup, with pre-race favourite Russian Camelot third in the 2,040 metre race.

($1 = 1.4015 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Tom Hogue)