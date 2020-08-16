Hoskins, Segura help Phillies defeat Mets

Rhys Hoskins delivered a three-run double, Jean Segura homered and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 6-2 on Saturday.

Didi Gregorius added three hits for the Phillies, who have won two in a row against the Mets following a three-game sweep at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles.

Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola tossed seven shutout innings and allowed three hits. Nola (2-1), who retired 13 in a row before departing, struck out eight and walked two while throwing 102 pitches, 66 for strikes.

Dominic Smith homered, doubled and knocked in two runs for the Mets.

Mets left-hander Steven Matz lasted only 4 1/3 innings and gave up six runs and five hits. Matz (0-4) struck out five and walked three.

The Phillies jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Segura lined a solo homer into the seats in left field. The home run extended Segura's hitting streak to six straight.

Smith's double was the Mets' only extra base hit off Nola.

In the fifth, the Phillies loaded the bases with no outs before Scott Kingery flied out to right. Andrew McCutchen then walked, allowing Gregorius to score for a 2-0 advantage. Hoskins followed with a bases-clearing double to right-center for a 5-0 lead.

Bryce Harper followed with an RBI double off the wall in right for a 6-0 lead.

Phillies reliever Ramon Rosso entered the game in the eighth and Luis Guillorme singled to left. But Tomas Nido grounded into a double play and Brandon Nimmo then struck out looking to end the inning.

Michael Conforto led off the ninth with a single off Rosso to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. J.D. Davis flied out to right on the first pitch and Smith followed by lofting a two-run homer to cut the lead to 6-2.

Pete Alonso struck out swinging and Robinson Cano flied out to left to end the game.

--Field Level Media