Houck wins debut as Red Sox shut out Marlins

Tanner Houck, making his major league debut, pitched five scoreless innings and left fielder Yairo Munoz made a pair of stellar defensive plays Tuesday night as the Boston Red Sox held on to defeat the host Miami Marlins, 2-0.

In the first inning, Munoz threw out Corey Dickerson trying to stretch a leadoff single into a double, and then in the eighth, he robbed speedy rookie Jazz Chisholm of what might have been a leadoff extra-base hit, crashing into the left field wall to make the catch.

Boston also got outstanding defense from third baseman Rafael Devers, who ended Miami's seventh and eighth innings by robbing Miguel Rojas and Starling Marte of what appeared to be sure hits.

A fifth-inning double by Jackie Bradley Jr. snapped a scoreless tie and eventually made Houck the winning pitcher in his debut. Bradley has at least one hit in 23 of his past 27 games.

Houck (1-0) allowed five baserunners -- two singles and three walks -- while striking out seven. The 24th overall selection in the 2017 draft, Houck is a former University of Missouri standout and the 15th starting pitcher used by the Red Sox this season.

Boston got scoreless set-up relief pitching from Dylan Covey (two innings) and Ryan Brasier (one inning), with Matt Barnes earning his seventh save with a scoreless ninth.

Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara (2-2) took the loss, allowing five hits, two walks and one run in six innings. An All-Star last year, Alcantara struck out five Boston batters.

The Marlins, who had their three-game win streak snapped, have the worst home record in the majors at 7-12. Even so, they sit in playoff position - second place in the National League East.

Marlins rookie second baseman Isan Diaz was in the original starting lineup but was scratched due to a groin injury. He was later placed on the 60-day injured list, effectively ending his season.

Boston remains last in the American League East despite a second consecutive victory.

Boston opened the scoring in the sixth. Xander Bogaerts singled, and Christian Vazquez battled to draw a seven-pitch, two-out walk. Bradley then stroked an opposite-field RBI double to left.

Devers pulled a double off the wall in right to lead off the eighth. He went to third when reliever James Hoyt's pickoff attempt sailed into center field, and then scored when Vazquez fought off a low slider, golfing it into center.

With two outs in the ninth, Brian Anderson hit a double off the wall in right, but he was stranded when Garrett Cooper struck out on a pitch in the dirt.

