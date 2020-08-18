House Speaker Pelosi expects Republican support for U.S. Postal Service bill

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday she expects to receive Republican support for a Democratic bill the House will consider this weekend to aid the Postal Service amid concerns over its ability to handle a flood of mail-in ballots in the Nov. 3 election.

"We expect to receive bipartisan support on our legislation, send it to the Senate and see if they reject the will of the people," Pelosi told MSNBC in an interview.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)