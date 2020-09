CAIRO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A military spokesman for Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said that the group targeted Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport with a number of drones.

Yahya Sarea wrote on Twitter "the continuous attack of the drones on Abha International Airport led to disabling it for several hours". (Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)