Howie Long joins FOX Bet as brand ambassador

FOX Bet announced that NFL Hall of Famer and FOX Sports analyst Howie Long is joining the sports betting platform as a brand ambassador.

Long will contribute sports wagering content and analysis to the mobile app and digital platform along with fellow FOX Sports studio analyst Terry Bradshaw.

"Whether it's on FOX NFL SUNDAY or elsewhere, I always look for ways to entertain, educate and enhance the sports experience for fans," Long said in a statement. "The guys over at FOX Bet share in my commitment to that approach. They're amping up the sports fan experience, and having a little fun along the way."

Long and Bradshaw will make their Super 6 picks leading into each NFL weekend this fall.

"Howie is the epitome of success both on the field and in the studio," said Andrew Schneider, FOX Bet's chief marketing officer. "His accomplishments on the gridiron are legendary, and there is no doubt he will hit the ground running in this new role with incisive, engaging content as FOX Bet broadens its appeal and audience throughout the country."

