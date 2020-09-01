SEARCH
HUATAI SECURITIES SAYS IT HAS BOUGHT BACK COMPANY A-SHARES WORTH 1.6 BLN YUAN AS OF AUG 31

01 Sep 2020 / 17:42 H.

