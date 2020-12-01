Hungarian politician says he was present at Brussels party that breached lockdown rules

BUDAPEST, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A Hungarian ruling party politician, who resigned as a member of the European Parliament on Sunday, said in a statement on Tuesday he had been present at a house party broken up last Friday by Brussels police for breaching lockdown rules.

Jozsef Szajer, a senior member of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling conservative Fidesz party, he was cited as saying in the statement that he had cooperated with police.

The statement was quoted in an identical way by at least four prominent Hungarian news web sites. Reuters was unable to download the original text. (Reporting by Budapest bureau; Editing by Alison Williams)