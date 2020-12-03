Hungarian politician Szajer quits ruling party after fleeing Brussels lockdown gathering

BUDAPEST, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Hungarian politician Jozsef Szajer has quit Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party after fleeing a lockdown party in Brussels via a gutter, daily Magyar Nemzet reported on Wednesday.

"The actions of our fellow deputy, Jozsef Szajer, are incompatible with the values of our political family," the paper cited Orban as saying.

"We will not forget nor repudiate his thirty years of work, but his deed is unacceptable and indefensible. Following this, he took the only appropriate decision when he apologised and resigned from his position as member of the European Parliament and left Fidesz," Orban added. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra)