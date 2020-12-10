Hungary can 'declare victory' in row over EU budget, Hungarian minister says

BUDAPEST, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's foreign minister has declared victory after a weeks-long row over the European Union's next budget, which Budapest and Warsaw have threatened to veto over provisions linking the payment of funds to democratic standards.

"We have just received news that access to EU funds due for Hungary cannot be linked to political or ideological conditions," Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook video on Wednesday. "We can declare victory. We have been successful because we have fought." (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Chris Reese)