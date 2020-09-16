Hungary expects second wave of pandemic to peak around Dec-Jan -PM Orban

BUDAPEST, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hungary will maintain border closures and make the wearing of face masks mandatory in cinemas, theatres and social institutions to contain the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.

Orban said the second wave of the pandemic was expected to peak sometime around December or January, adding that his government had imposed a cap on the price of Covid tests at 19,500 forints ($64.36) each.

($1 = 303 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Catherine Evans)