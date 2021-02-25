Hungary extends lockdown, sees 'exceptionally difficult' two weeks ahead as infections rise

BUDAPEST, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The government in Hungary has decided to extend a partial lockdown until March 15 as coronavirus infections are expected to rise further in the next two weeks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas also told a government briefing that the next two weeks would be "exceptionally difficult", adding that the pace of vaccinations are going to accelerate.

He said Prime Minister Viktor Orban was expected to receive the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine next week. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Alison Williams)