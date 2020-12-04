Hungary insists on EU budget and rule of law criteria to be separate -PM

BUDAPEST, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Hungary still cannot accept rule of law criteria attached to the European Union's budget and its coronavirus recovery fund, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, adding the political rules on respecting the rule of law should be dealt with separately.

He added that explanatory declaration attached to the regulations, which prompted a senior Polish government member to say Poland might accept the package, would be unacceptable to Budapest. (Reporting by Marton Dunai @mdunai; Editing by Sam Holmes)