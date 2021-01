BUDAPEST, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Hungary's foreign minister said on Wednesday that Hungary has received a draft contract for the purchase of Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine, just before he visits Moscow later this week.

Peter Szijjarto said in a statement that, if Hungarian regulators approve the use of the Sputnik V vaccine, a contract can be signed.

