Hungary PM Orban says talks over EU recovery plan should continue

BUDAPEST, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Talks over the European Union's recovery funds and budget should continue and there will be an agreement in the end, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

Orban said there could be several options to resolve the current deadlock.

The governments of Poland and Hungary have refused to back the financial plan for the whole EU, even though they are beneficiaries, because the money is conditional on respecting the rule of law. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)