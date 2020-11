BUDAPEST, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hungary reported 103 daily COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, near Saturday's record high at 107, while new cases rose by 4,140, the government said in a statement.

It said the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 rose to 6,153, with a record number of 461 patients on ventilators. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)