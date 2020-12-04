Hungary reports record 189 daily COVID-19 deaths

BUDAPEST, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Hungary reported 189 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, the highest daily toll since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total death toll to 5,513.

Infections rose by 6,212 to 238,056, government data showed.

As of Thursday, Hungary had the European Union's fourth-highest death rate per 100,000 people over a two-week period based on data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government imposed a partial lockdown three weeks ago to slow the spread of the virus, including a 1900 GMT curfew and closing secondary schools.

Orban said his government would announce regulations for Christmas on Monday. (Reporting by Marton Dunai @mdunai; Editing by Kim Coghill)