BUDAPEST, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hungary reported 3,989 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, its highest single-day tally of infections, while the daily death toll also rose to a record high of 84, the government said.

The total death toll rose to 1,973, and the number of patients treated in hospitals jumped to 4,767 from 4,417 on Monday.

