BUDAPEST, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Hungary reported 4,219 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, its highest single-day tally so far with new infections topping 4,000 for the first time.

The daily death toll also rose to a record high of 90. The total death toll rose to 2,063 and the number of patients treated in hospitals rose to 4,871, with 355 people on ventilators. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)