BUDAPEST, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Hungary's drug regulator has approved a coronavirus vaccine made by China's Sinopharm , surgeon general Cecilia Muller told a briefing on Friday.

The government opened the door to the Chinese vaccine on Thursday when it announced that it would grant emergency use approval to any shot already administered to at least a million people anywhere in the world. (Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Kevin Liffey)