Hungary to receive first shipment of Chinese vaccines this month -PM aide

BUDAPEST, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China's Sinopharm will deliver to Hungary enough vaccines to inoculate 250,000 people in each month between February and April, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas also told a government briefing that in May Sinopharm would deliver enough vaccines to inoculate 1.75 million people.

Hungary announced in January that it had reached a deal with Sinopharm, becoming the first EU country to purchase a Chinese vaccine. (Reporting by Budapest bureau)