Hurricane Delta takes aim at Louisiana coast- U.S. NHC

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Category 3 Hurricane Delta is headed towards southwestern Louisiana and could cause storm surges along portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Delta, about 250 miles (400 km) south of Cameron, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour (195 km/h) at present, could slowly weaken as it approaches the northern Gulf coast later on Friday, and weaken rapidly after moving inland, the NHC said. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)