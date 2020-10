Oct 21 (Reuters) - Hurricane Epsilon has rapidly intensified over the Atlantic, though the strengthening trend is expected to ease, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Hurricane Epsilon is about 450 miles (725 km) east-southeast of Bermuda and is packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 KM/H), the center added.

