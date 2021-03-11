Hurricanes bid to continue surge vs. Predators

The Carolina Hurricanes are using all sorts of motivation to continue their winning ways.

They'll try to add to their latest hot stretch on Thursday when they face off against the Nashville Predators in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina extended its winning streak to six games with a 3-2 comeback victory against Nashville on Tuesday. After once trailing 2-0, captain Jordan Staal capped a two-goal performance by scoring with 35 seconds remaining in overtime.

There could be some pushback after the Hurricanes weren't happy with Dante Fabbro's hit on Brock McGinn in Tuesday night's game. The sequence drew an elbowing penalty, with the Hurricanes converting for their first goal on the ensuing power play in what turned out to be a swing of momentum.

Fabbro was assessed a minor penalty on Tuesday and a two-game suspension by the NHL the following day. McGinn, who returned to Tuesday's game, didn't skate during Wednesday's practice.

"It's a clear elbow to the head as far as I can see," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "I would assume that would be a major penalty."

Despite the recent success, the Hurricanes didn't score an even-strength goal in regulation on Tuesday night. Both tallies came on power plays.

"I think 5-on-5 we could have been a lot better. What made the difference was special teams," Staal said. "Our power play came up big to get us in the game. Those are big. You've got to win that battle every night if you want to win games."

The Hurricanes might look for more production from Sebastian Aho, who has 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in 11 career games versus Nashville.

Aho said he's not sure why he has enjoyed success in games with Nashville.

"I try to score on every team," he said.

The Predators are regrouping a bit. They put captain Roman Josi on injured reserve prior to Tuesday night's game with an upper-body injury. He's on the trip with the team, but it's another reason that Nashville must tweak its lineup.

"I feel like you're never going to replace Roman's voice, and no one is going to replace him on the ice or off the ice," coach John Hynes said. "But I think (if) guys just step up a little bit in their role and experience, that always helps."

The Predators had a makeshift configuration to some degree Tuesday with three players called up from the taxi squad. That included defenseman Jeremy Davies, who made his NHL debut.

"Good to see, he's a guy we think has a bright future with us," Hynes said.

Center Rem Pitlick and fellow forward Mathieu Olivier also joined the lineup.

Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne turned in a strong outing in Tuesday's matchup, stopping 32 of 35 shots on goal. He has appeared in five consecutive games for the Predators, who will be in their third contest of an eight-game road trip.

Based on a recent rotation, Carolina is likely to turn to James Reimer as its starting tender.

The Hurricanes are 3-0-0 this season against the Predators.

Carolina is completing a four-game homestand that also has included wins against Detroit and Florida.

