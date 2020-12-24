Hurricanes' outdoor Stadium Series game postponed

The Carolina Hurricanes' first chance to play in an outdoor game will have to wait a little longer after the NHL postponed the team's Stadium Series contest set for February.

The Hurricanes did not yet have an opponent for the Feb. 20 contest, but it was scheduled to be played at Carter-Finley Stadium, home to the North Carolina State football team.

With no fans, or at least reduced capacity early in the season, a smaller gate would severely hamper the league's ability to recoup the cost for putting on an outdoor game.

The outdoor game is expected to be played at some point, although a reschedule date has not been announced.

--Field Level Media