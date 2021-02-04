ICC: Former Ugandan rebel commander Ongwen ordered civilian killings, abductions

THE HAGUE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Former Ugandan rebel commander Dominic Ongwen ordered the killings and abductions of civilians, including children, a judge at the International Criminal Court said on Thursday, reading out a verdict in his case.

Ongwen, once a commander in the Lord's Resistance Army, sat listening to the ruling at the International Criminal Court.

He faces 70 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity and could be imprisoned for life if convicted. Judges will not address sentencing on Thursday. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Bart Meijer; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Toby Chopra)