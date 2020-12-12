SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

ICC prosecutor seeks full investigation into Nigerian conflict

12 Dec 2020 / 00:25 H.

    AMSTERDAM, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Friday said she would ask for a full investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed during Nigeria's conflict with the rebel Islamist Boko Haram group.

    Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement her office had completed a preliminary examination and found a "reasonable basis to belive" that Boko Haram and its splinter groups had committed crimes against humanity. Judges must approve the request. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Catherine Evans)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast