Feb 2 (Reuters) - The 2021 men's ice hockey world championship will be held in Riga, Latvia, the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Tuesday, after Belarus was stripped of the right to co-host the tournament.

Denmark and Slovakia were willing to co-host the event but the IIHF decided it was best to keep all teams in Riga throughout the tournament and avoid travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)