SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

ICG assets under management notch modest on-quarter rise

21 Jul 2020 / 17:43 H.

    July 21 (Reuters) - British asset manager Intermediate Capital Group on Tuesday reported a modest on-quarter rise in assets under management (AUM) as clients stood firm in the face of the impact of the pandemic on their investments.

    Total AUM increased 1% to 45.6 billion euros ($52.20 billion) in the three months ended June 30, with third-party fee earning AUM 1.4% higher at 36.4 billion euros over the same period.

    ($1 = 0.8736 euros) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast