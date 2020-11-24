IIF banking group chief calls Yellen 'extraordinary choice' for U.S. Treasury

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Institute of International Finance global group of banks and financial institutions on Monday welcomed reports that President-elect Joe Biden would tap former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as U.S. Treasury Secretary.

"Janet Yellen is an extraordinary choice for Treasury Secretary, and should be swiftly confirmed by the Senate," IIF President and CEO Tim Adam said in a statement. "She is a world class economist and dedicated public servant, and will be a trusted, steady, and pragmatic hand on the helm as the U.S. navigates the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic." (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chris Reese)