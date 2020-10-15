IMF ready to help Lebanon but needs partner in government -Georgieva

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is "ready and very willing" to work with Lebanon to solve its financial problems and restructure its debt, but needs a partner in the Lebanese government, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

Speaking with CNN during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank, Georgieva said ongoing fragmentation in Lebanon was holding the country back and preventing progress on a new economic plan.

"It takes two to tango," Georgieva said. "We're ready and very willing to help Lebanon; we need a partner." (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chris Reese)