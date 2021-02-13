IMF's Georgieva says G7 in "full alignment" on stimulus, vaccines

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday that G7 finance leaders were in "full alignment" on a range of issues from fiscal stimulus to aid for poor countries.

Georgieva said in that the virtual meeting hosted by British finance minister Rishi Sunak was "substantive."

"Full alignment on access to vaccines, policy support until exit from the crisis, climate action, and comprehensive support for vulnerable countries," Georgieva tweeted.

(Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)