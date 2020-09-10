IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world.

Somali architect looks at city's ruined past and dreams of the future

MOGADISHU, Sept 8 - Mogadishu is a city of ruined glory: crenellated towers crumble by the sea and sand whirls against the pockmarked archways of the roofless old cathedral. But one young man, returning to his family's homeland, walks through the streets and dreams of their future. (SOMALIA-ARCHITECT/ (TV, PIX), by Abdi Sheikh, 420 words)

Rebuilt after 9/11, World Trade Center threatened anew by coronavirus

NEW YORK, Sept 8 - As the ruins of New York's World Trade Center smoldered following the September 11 attacks of 2001, skeptics doubted it could ever rise again. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SEPT11 (PIX, GRAPHIC), by Daniel Trotta and Gabriella Borter, 922 words)

Amazon animal rescue brings hope from blazes great and small

PORTO VELHO, Sept 7 - Xita, a tiny monkey with sad brown eyes, clutches her newborn tight. Both are fighting for their lives. (BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/ANIMALS (PIX), by Ueslei Marcelino, 436 words)

Chickens roost in Kenya's empty classrooms amid COVID-19 shutdown

MWEA, Sept 8 - Rows of spinach sprout in the sports field where the students of Roka Preparatory school once played football, and clucking chickens fluff their feathers in sawdust-covered classrooms where children once sweated over their exams. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-SCHOOLS (PIX, TV), by Edwin Waita, 352 words)

Breaking the mold: Sculptors seek to create Black figures in bronze

NEW YORK, Sept 9 - The toppling of Confederate statues during nationwide protests against racial injustice brought renewed attention to the importance of U.S. public monuments, very few of which were made by Black sculptors. (GLOBAL-RACE/USA-STATUES (TV, PIX), by Barbara Goldberg, 752 words)

COVID robocop: the droid that reminds you to wear your mask

PARIS, Sept 8 - Engineers have developed a robot that can detect whether people are wearing a mask to guard against COVID-19 and, if not, politely remind them to put one on. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-ROBOT (TV, PIX), moved, 246 words)

How bitcoin met the real world in Africa

LAGOS/LONDON, Sept 8 - Four months ago, Abolaji Odunjo made a fundamental change to his business selling mobile phones in a bustling street market in Lagos: He started paying his suppliers in bitcoin. (CRYPTO-CURRENCIES/AFRICA (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), by Alexis Akwagyiram and Tom Wilson, 1188 words)

Scared of COVID-19 this Halloween? Hershey is making an ad for that

CHICAGO, Sept 8 - Spooked by COVID-19, Martha Jones of Southern Kentucky will not let her three children trick-or-treat this year. Instead, she is transforming her sun deck into a mini-haunted house and setting up games, a grill and a bonfire in her backyard. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HALLOWEEN (FOCUS, PIX), by Richa Naidu, 806 words)

Trees, birds, ponds: Mexico City's ancient lake reclaims scrapped airport

TEXCOCO, Sept 7 - Bright green stalks of weeds are sprouting from the ground where planes were supposed to take off at a new Mexico City airport as officials let nature take over in their bid to transform the marshy swath of an ancient lake into a giant park. (MEXICO-AIRPORT/LAKE (PIX, TV), by Daina Beth Solomon, 454 words)

How a small group of U.S. lawyers pushed voter fraud fears into the mainstream

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 - For months, President Donald Trump has tried to convince Americans that the Nov. 3 election will be "rigged," claiming without evidence that mail voting will open the door to mass cheating. (USA-ELECTION/VOTER FRAUD (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHIC), by Simon Lewis and Joseph Tanfani, 3052 words)

