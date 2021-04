April 1 (Reuters) - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world.

Be at peace, meditate, Trump Buddha statue designer tells former president

XIAMEN, China - Chinese furniture maker Hong Jinshi first created a couple of pint-sized statues of former U.S. President Donald Trump meditating in a Buddhist pose as a fun project for himself last year. Six months on, Hong's amusing hobby has turned into a small side-hustle.(CHINA-TRUMP/STATUE (PIX, TV), 320 words)

Kyoto's earliest cherry blooms in 1,200 years point to climate change, says scientist

TOKYO - The famous pink cherry blossoms of Kyoto reached full bloom this year on March 26, the earliest date in the 12 centuries since records began, according to a Japanese university. (CLIMATE-CHANGE/JAPAN-CHERRYBLOSSOMS (PIX, TV), 300 words)

A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter

JERUSALEM - Seen from the air, the fragility of humanity as it must have been in the Holy Land in centuries past is plain to see - ancient monasteries clinging to precipices, tiny fishing boats on the Sea of Galilee, deserts gnawing at the edges of towns. (RELIGION-EASTER/HOLY LAND-DRONE (PIX, TV), 500 words) (https://reut.rs/3meP3ub)

See also: Graffiti or homage? Hi-tech imaging sheds light on Holy Sepulchre wall crosses (RELIGION-EASTER/HOLY SEPULCHRE-CROSSES (TV, PIX), 309 words)

Jewish genocide lawyer, son of Holocaust survivors, confronts past with poetry

ROME - Menachem Rosensaft, the son of two Holocaust survivors who became an international lawyer specializing in genocide, has spent much of his life trying to reconcile the horrors of the past with his Jewish faith. (RELIGION-HOLOCAUST/POETRY (PIX, TV), 520 words)

Belgium unveils new showcase for ill-treated Ghent masterpiece

GHENT, Belgium - A 15th century Flemish masterpiece emerges from a decade of restoration this week in a new exhibition space in Belgium's Ghent cathedral, with updated technology to plunge visitors into an intricate work with a troubled past. (BELGIUM-ART/VANEYCK (TV, PIX), 340 words)

'Virtual rangers' help South African reserve keep poachers away

JOHANNESBURG - The animals that roam South Africa's Balule Nature Reserve have a new ally in the battle to keep them safe from poachers - camera phones mounted in protective cases that stream images of their activities to thousands of "virtual rangers" worldwide. (SAFRICA-WILDLIFE/VIRTUAL RANGER (TV), 320 words)

As turmoil deepens, Haitians fear democracy is slipping away

PORT-AU-PRINCE - Haiti emerged from the brutal and dynastic Duvalier dictatorship to democracy 35 years ago. Now, many Haitians fear a return to autocracy as President Jovenel Moise has been steadily amassing power. (HAITI-POLITICS/ (FEATURE, PIX, TV), 1,126 words)

'You don't belong': land dispute drives new exodus in Ethiopia's Tigray

SHIRE, Ethiopia - Four months after the Ethiopian government declared victory over the rebellious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), tens of thousands of Tigrayans are again being driven from their homes. (ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/DISPLACED (INSIGHT, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), 1,324 words)

It's never too late to learn, says 50-year-old Nigerian school pupil

ILORIN, Nigeria, March 30 - Shade Ajayi had never set foot in a classroom until middle age. Now 50, the businesswoman is happily learning to read and write alongside students nearly four decades younger than her. (NIGERIA-EDUCATION/ (WIDER IMAGE, PIX, TV), 333 words) (https://reut.rs/31rdpYb)

Belgian university city hopes circles will encourage social distancing

GHENT, Belgium - The Belgian city of Ghent has struggled to persuade its large student population to stick to social distancing rules during the pandemic, but the authorities hope they have found a solution at least to keep outside gatherings under control. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM-CIRCLES (PIX, TV), 280 words)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT

FACTBOX-Some countries limit AstraZeneca vaccine use amid concern over rare blood clots

EXPLAINER-What if U.S. sanctions target Russia's OFZ government bonds?

EXPLAINER-Why Archegos Capital was in U.S. regulators' blind spot

EXPLAINER-Why Nigeria's central bank won't ease its grip on the naira

EXPLAINER-Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?