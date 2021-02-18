IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world.

Weary of COVID restrictions, Finns take up running in deep snow in socks

HELSINKI, Feb 15 - Finns keen to avoid gyms and other indoor sports venues this winter because of the coronavirus pandemic have found a new way to keep fit - running in the snow wearing no training shoes, just thick woollen socks. (FINLAND-WEATHER/SNOW RUNNING (PIX, TV), moved, 271 words)

Ahoy, matey! Houseboats in high demand as Germans book holidays close to home

BERLIN, Feb 16 - As arctic temperature froze rivers and lakes in northern Germany, workers at houseboat charter companies were already gearing up for what they expect to be a busy summer season. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-TOURISM (PIX, TV), moved, 319 words)

Less joy, more guilt: Japan coronavirus doctor torn over Olympic torch relay

TSURUGA, Japan, Feb 16 - It was Manabu Yoneshima's dream to cap his medical career by running in the Tokyo Olympics torch relay, a festive occasion he had been training for during nights and weekends. (OLYMPICS-2020/TORCHRELAY (PIX), by Ju-min Park, 611 words)

"We are like captives": life in Britain's quarantine hotels

LONDON, Feb 16 - Mohamed Noor faces 10 days in COVID-19 quarantine in a hotel room near London's Heathrow Airport after falling foul of new border controls because of a flight delay. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-QUARANTINE (PIX), by Hannah McKay and Sarah Young, 304 words)

Churchill wartime painting gift to Roosevelt up for auction

LONDON, Feb 17 - A 1943 landscape painted by Winston Churchill and which the wartime British prime minister gifted to U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt is expected to fetch up to $3.5 million when it is sold at auction next month. (ART-CHURCHILL/AUCTION (TV, PIX), moved, 283 words)

Thai artist tackles taboos with 'lese majeste' exhibition

BANGKOK, Feb 17 - A Thai political street artist who goes by the name "Headache Stencil" is exhibiting some of his riskiest work yet, with a collection of paintings that touch on a strict law that has seen dozens of people imprisoned for insulting the monarchy. (THAILAND-PROTESTS/ART (PIX), by Chalinee Thirasupa, 385 words)

'Hard to bring tears out:' Stunned by pandemic, some Americans struggle to grieve

NEW YORK, Feb 16 - Fiana Tulip lost her mother to COVID-19 on the Fourth of July. Like so many others, she was not able to see her or say goodbye. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-GRIEF (PIX, TV), by Maria Caspani, 828 words)

A Greek pensioner's long walk back from COVID-19

ATHENS, Feb 17 - When Greek pensioner Yannis Ieremias went into intensive care with COVID-19 in November, he never expected it would be 50 days before he woke up. (HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/GREECE-REHABILITATION (TV, PIX), by Vassilis Triandafyllou, 389 words)

Pandemic blues fuel record sales for Czech vinyl maker

PRAGUE, Feb 17 - Housebound music lovers starved of live shows during the pandemic got their groove on with vinyl records instead, fuelling a buying boom that drove the world's biggest LP maker to its best-ever annual sales and profit. (HEALTH -CORONAVIRUS/CZECH-VINYLMAKER (TV, PIX), by Michael Kahn, 428 words)

Peru's famous chefs seek bailout as pandemic shutters restaurants

LIMA, Feb 17 - Lima's famous Central restaurant, home to some of Peru's most succulent cuisine and an earthy aroma that includes more than one hundred Andean spices and varieties of corn, recently closed its doors to the public amid a fierce second wave of COVID-19 infections. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PERU-GASTRONOMY (TV, PIX), by Maria Cervantes, 371 words)

